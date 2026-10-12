Twin Lakes fire: RC airplane batteries the likely cause
TWIN LAKES, Wis. - Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue said lithium-ion batteries likely caused a condominium fire that happened Sunday, Oct. 11.
Twin Lakes fire
What we know:
Firefighters were called to the scene on Bay View Avenue at around 5:35 p.m. They found fire and black smoke inside a dining room and were able to put out the flames with fire extinguishers. However, the space had to be ventilated due to the smoke.
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Damage from fire and smoke is estimated at $30,000. Due to the extent of the smoke damage, the condominium is currently uninhabitable.
Condominium fire on Bay View Avenue (Courtesy: Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue)
Dig deeper:
A preliminary investigation found lithium-ion batteries for a remote-controlled airplane were charging on the dining room table and may have caused the fire, according to Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue.
What we don't know:
Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue did not say whether any other condominium units were impacted. It's not clear when residents may be able to return to the unit where the fire happened.
Lithium-ion battery safety
What you can do:
Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue said, because someone was home while the batteries were charging and acted quickly, more extensive damage was avoided. The department recommends the following when charging or using lithium-ion battery devices:
- Always charge batteries while someone is home
- Never leave charging batteries unattended
- Charge batteries away from combustible materials=
- Follow manufacturer's charging instructions
- Use the appropriate charger for the device
- Stop using batteries that seem damaged, swollen or unusually hot
The Source: Information in this story is from Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue.