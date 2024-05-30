Trump's Georgia case: Will hush-money guilty verdict impact Georgia case?

article

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts in the New York hush-money case.

Trump was charged in New York City with 34 counts of falsifying business records, each a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

The case centered on allegations that Trump falsified internal records kept by his company to hide the true nature of payments made to his then-personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

Cohen allegedly helped cover up Trump’s extramarital affairs with porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal by paying both of the women off.

The jury reached a unanimous decision on the verdict.

Trump's reaction to the verdict

After the guilty verdict was delivered, Trump spoke briefly outside the New York courtroom.

Trump said that the trial was "rigged" and that it was a disgrace. He also claimed that the Biden Administration was behind his prosecution and that it was done to hurt him because he is a political candidate.

Additionally, Trump said that the real verdict will be delivered by the people on Nov. 5.

What next?

Trump, who is the presumptive Republican nominee, is sure to appeal the guilty verdict. An appeal could take months or years.

In the meantime, sentencing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. July 11.

Will he go to jail?

Legal experts believe that it is unlikely that he will be sent to jail until his sentencing hearing. And, some experts don't believe he will be sent to jail at all since it could prove difficult to put someone of his stature in prison. Even in prison, Trump would be entitled to Secret Service protection and other special accommodations. Instead, he may be put on house arrest. So, even though he may be prevented from traveling in order to campaign, that would not stop him from campaigning from his home or on social media.

Trump could also be given probation, meaning he would have to request permission to travel out of state, which could also hinder his ability to campaign. Additionally, he would be subject to searches, surprise visits, and required meetings.

Can he still run for president?

Yes, Trump can still run for president. There is no rule that prevents a convicted felon from running for president.

Can Trump pardon himself if he becomes president?

Trump cannot pardon himself from the New York conviction because it is a state conviction. Presidents can only pardon federal crimes.

Impact on the Georgia election interference case

Trump and 18 others were indicted in August 2023 on charges that they interfered in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump and the remaining defendants (4 have made deals with the state) have been charged with racketeering and conspiracy and various other charges depending on their role in the election.

The case was thrown into turmoil when one of Trump's co-defendants accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of having an improper relationship with former Special Prosecutor Nathan Made. After three months of drama, the judge assigned to the case ruled that there was not enough evidence to disqualify Willis, but either the DA or Wade would need to step aside. Wade chose to resign.

Trump and his co-defendants were unhappy with Judge Scott McAfee's ruling and have submitted an appeal to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

The Georgia Court of Appeals agreed on May 8 to hear the appeal. However, it is currently unknown when the appeal will be heard although it is believed that it will take place during the court's August 2024 term, which actually ends Nov. 18, 2024.

Even after the appeal is heard, it can take months for the Court of Appeals to make a decision. However, it does have a deadline of March 14, 2025, if the appeal is heard during the August 2024 term.

This means it is very unlikely that Trump will go on trial in Georgia within the next few months.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office for a statement on Trump's verdict.

Reaction from Georgia politicians

Trump supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an upside-down flag on her social media account.

Congressman Buddy Carter, who represents Georgia's 1st Congressional District, expressed his support of the former president:

Rep. Austin Scott, who represents the 8th Congressional District, is standing behind Trump:

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones tweeted his support for Trump, calling the former president a "political prisoner."

Before the verdict was read, Congressman Rich McCormick posted this:

