'Tradition since 1980:' Eagle River Cranberry Fest canceled in 2020 amid pandemic

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. -- The 41st annual Eagle River Cranberry Fest will not be held in 2020, it was announced on Tuesday, July 7. The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce made the decision based on a majority vote of its board of directors.



Kim Emerson, executive director of the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce, issued this statement in a news release:



"The decision to cancel this year’s event was incredibly difficult. In lieu of an official event, we encourage visitors who were interested in attending to still take part in cranberry-related activities this fall that help support our local businesses."



The cancelation is due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Additional factors leading to the decision include a lack of volunteers needed for a food-centric festival and a diminished experience for festival-goers.



Cranberry Fest typically brings in about 40,000 visitors each year. Approximately 10,000 pounds of cranberries are sold during the event. Cranberry Fest will return Oct. 2-3, 2021.



Eagle River area events that are still planned for 2020 include:

