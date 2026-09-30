Town of Delafield crosswalk dangers raised by town chairman

The Brief The Delafield town chairman raises safety concerns over a crosswalk near North Shore Middle School. Video shows a pickup truck passing through the crosswalk as a guard assists a child. The school district is working with Waukesha County to install warning signs and lighting.



An elected official in the Town of Delafield is raising concerns about a crosswalk – that isn’t even fully in his community.

Watching with worry

What they're saying:

When he sees kids walking to and from North Shore Middle School each day, Edward Kranick watches with worry. "I’ve had numerous residents reach out to me about the safety of this particular crosswalk in general," Kranick said.

The latest sent Kranick over the edge. Kranick shared video taken by a parent in a nearby park. The parent recorded a silver pickup truck barreling through North Shore Drive and Old School House Road just as a crossing guard tries to help a kid cross the street. "It made me very upset and very frustrated," Kranick said.

Still image from viewer video, with the silver truck driving through the crosswalk

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Kranick knows the area well. He’s the Town of Delafield town chairman. This road is the dividing line between his community and the Village of Hartland. Kranick says the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department did a traffic study here three weeks ago and deemed it safe.

"At the end of the day, I don’t care whose name or municipality is on the side of the squad. I just want a squad here, enforcing the traffic laws and making sure this is a safe crossing," Kranick said.

School district statement

What they're saying:

When asked about the school district and if he reached out to them, Kranick said, "I’ve left some messages, but I haven’t had anything returned yet." FOX6 News reached out to Hartland-Lakeside School District Wednesday. In a written statement, the superintendent told FOX6 News:

"Student safety is our top priority, and Hartland-Lakeside has and will continue to take every reasonable step to protect students crossing at North Shore Drive, while following the guidelines and determinations made by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

The District staffs crossing guards before and after school for both North Shore Middle School and Hartland South arrival and dismissal times. We are also working with Waukesha County to fund and install additional lighting and warning signage at the crossing.

We will continue to work with our community partners, review new information, and take appropriate action that is within our reach. The safety and well-being of our students remains at the forefront of every decision we make."

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"I believe the school district should offer bussing to these kids because I don’t believe this crossing is safe," Kranick said.

Kranick fears nothing will be done until it’s too late. FOX6 News also reached out to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. A spokesman says he met with the school district Wednesday, and FOX6 News is still waiting to hear back from them about the outcome.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.