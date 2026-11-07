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The Brief The Yelp Elite Squad ranked the top 10 best places to eat in Milwaukee in 2026. The list features international flavors alongside American comfort foods. Room Service, the city's highest-ranking restaurant, also landed on Yelp's "Top 100 US Restaurants" list.



Yelp has named the top 10 best places to eat in Milwaukee. The 2026 ranking highlights the city's diverse food scene, from trendy international restaurants to neighborhood diners.

Milwaukee's top food spots

The Ranking:

This year's list reflects a wide variety of culinary styles available in the Milwaukee area.

A restaurant blending Japanese and Thai flavors took the lead, followed closely by a Mexican-inspired brunch spot and a local seafood eatery.

See the full ranking below.

Room Service – Japanese, Thai Axolotl Café – Breakfast & Brunch, Mexican St. Paul Fish Company – Seafood Café Benelux – Belgian, Breakfast & Brunch Cassis – French, Brasseries SweetDiner – Diners, Breakfast & Brunch Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen – Distilleries, Bars San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana – Pizza, Desserts Aya – Middle Eastern, Mediterranean Heirloom MKE – Food Trucks, Burgers

Local restaurant makes national list

Big picture view:

Beyond taking the number one spot in Milwaukee, Room Service also secured the No. 88 spot on Yelp’s 13th annual "Top 100 US Restaurants" list for 2026.

The national ranking showcases the country's highest-reviewed dining spots.

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Room Service's placement aligns perfectly with one of the year's hottest dining trends identified by Yelp: a surge in popularity for Japanese cuisine.

How Yelp picked the Milwaukee winners

The backstory:

The ranking is based on the activity and preferences of the Yelp Elite Squad, a designated group of frequent reviewers on the platform.

To compile the list, Yelp identified businesses within the restaurant category in the Milwaukee area.

The rankings were primarily based on the number of quality reviews left by Elite members between August 2025 and August 2026.

To qualify for the list, businesses had to be marked as open on Yelp as of Aug. 1, 2025, and maintain a passing health score as of Aug. 1, 2026.