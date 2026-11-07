Yelp ranks Milwaukee's top 10 places to eat in 2026
MILWAUKEE - Yelp has named the top 10 best places to eat in Milwaukee. The 2026 ranking highlights the city's diverse food scene, from trendy international restaurants to neighborhood diners.
Milwaukee's top food spots
The Ranking:
This year's list reflects a wide variety of culinary styles available in the Milwaukee area.
A restaurant blending Japanese and Thai flavors took the lead, followed closely by a Mexican-inspired brunch spot and a local seafood eatery.
See the full ranking below.
- Room Service – Japanese, Thai
- Axolotl Café – Breakfast & Brunch, Mexican
- St. Paul Fish Company – Seafood
- Café Benelux – Belgian, Breakfast & Brunch
- Cassis – French, Brasseries
- SweetDiner – Diners, Breakfast & Brunch
- Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen – Distilleries, Bars
- San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana – Pizza, Desserts
- Aya – Middle Eastern, Mediterranean
- Heirloom MKE – Food Trucks, Burgers
Local restaurant makes national list
Big picture view:
Beyond taking the number one spot in Milwaukee, Room Service also secured the No. 88 spot on Yelp’s 13th annual "Top 100 US Restaurants" list for 2026.
The national ranking showcases the country's highest-reviewed dining spots.
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Room Service's placement aligns perfectly with one of the year's hottest dining trends identified by Yelp: a surge in popularity for Japanese cuisine.
How Yelp picked the Milwaukee winners
The backstory:
The ranking is based on the activity and preferences of the Yelp Elite Squad, a designated group of frequent reviewers on the platform.
To compile the list, Yelp identified businesses within the restaurant category in the Milwaukee area.
The rankings were primarily based on the number of quality reviews left by Elite members between August 2025 and August 2026.
To qualify for the list, businesses had to be marked as open on Yelp as of Aug. 1, 2025, and maintain a passing health score as of Aug. 1, 2026.
The Source: Information for this article was provided by Yelp. This story was reported in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.