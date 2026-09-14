Tom Tiffany emergency plane landing; recovery efforts and FAA probe

The Brief People gathered to view the submerged plane U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany was riding in that made an emergency water landing in Lake Wausau. Jerry's Towing will lead a recovery effort beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning to get the plane out of the lake. The FAA will investigate the incident after the plane is pulled.



Less than 24 hours after a plane made an emergency water landing in Lake Wausau that was carrying Republican gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, the tail wing of the plane is still visible to onlookers.

Recovery efforts

What we know:

A constant stream of people came to DC Everest County Park on Sunday evening, near the site of the emergency landing, to get a look at the plane.

A local towing company, Jerry's Towing, will lead the recovery effort. That will start at around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

They will be coordinating the effort with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

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There will be three to four operators on a boat who will attach specialized lifting bags to float the plane to the surface. Then, they will pull it to shore.

A representative from the towing company said the plane is in about 10 feet of water, so it should take less than four hours to fully remove.

According to online depth charts, the area of the lake where the plane went down does not get deeper than 10 feet. That is why, even with the plane full of water, people can still see the tail wing.

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Residents said they had never seen anything like this before.

"I heard about it, and I was like we need to go. We were eating breakfast and I said we should go after breakfast and see if we can find it," Lynn Priebe, a Wausau resident, said. "Kind of crazy. I’ve never heard anything (like this before, but the kids are intrigued by it I would say."

The towing company was not able to say who the plane will be handed off to after it gets pulled out of the lake. However, the FAA will be doing an investigation into the incident.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.