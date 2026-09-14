Tom Tiffany emergency plane landing in Lake Wausau; recovery efforts

The Brief Republican candidate for governor, Tom Tiffany, is safe after an emergency landing in Lake Wausau. Tiffany and the pilot were rescued from the water and treated for minor injuries. Crews plan to recover the submerged plane Monday morning as the FAA investigates the crash.



Republican candidate for governor, Tom Tiffany, is safe after his plane made an emergency landing in Lake Wausau – in the central part of the state – Saturday night.

First responders rescued Tiffany and the pilot from the water.

Both Tiffany and the pilot needed stitches but are going to be okay. Right now the plane is still in the lake. A towing company is now preparing to recover it Monday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, is when a local towing company will begin efforts to get the plane out of Lake Wausau.

Emergency landing

The backstory:

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany said he was flying back from La Crosse Saturday night – when the small plane he was riding in lost power on final approach to the Wausau Airport. He said the pilot told him to tighten his seatbelt and about 10 seconds later, they hit the water. Tiffany said his head hit the dash.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said deputies got the 911 call just before 9 p.m. Saturday. The two men were able to get off of the plane – and waited on top of it for help. But the aircraft started sinking, so they swam to a nearby sandbar.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

About 15 minutes later, Wausau Fire crews reached them by boat. Both men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released. Tiffany said the gravity of what happened is still sinking in.

"As we went to our final approach, the plane lost power. And Len said to me, ‘We are going down. Pull your seatbelt tight. That's exactly what I did and It was probably about 10 seconds later, not sure the exact timing, but probably about 10 seconds later, we hit the water," Tiffany said.

Related article

A local towing company, Jerry's Towing, is expected to start removing it at 7 a.m. Monday, working with the DNR and Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The plan is to use specialized inflatable lifting bags to get the plane floating again and pull it to shore. Crews expect that work to take several hours.. . The FAA is investigating the cause of the emergency landing.

Related article

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.