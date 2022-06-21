Tips to keep your summer enjoyable
It’s finally summer! While we’re all excited for warmer weather and all the fun that this season brings, it’s important to keep health a priority. Meijer is here to help remind you of some necessary tips that will keep your summer enjoyable!
SUN SAFETY
● UV rays are the strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
● Top sunscreen tips:
- 30 SPF or higher
- "Broad spectrum" protects against UVA and UVB
- Water resistant does not mean waterproof
- Reef safe sunscreen means the product does not contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, two common UV-blocking chemicals that studies have shown can cause coral bleaching
- Apply 30 minutes before sun exposure
- Reapply at least every two hours if you’re out in the sun
- Ensure your sunscreen is not expired
● Covering up is another effective way to protect yourself from the sun
- Dark or bright colors keep UV rays from reaching your skin by absorbing them
- Wearing hats with at least a 3-inch brim will help protect your face, nose, ears and neck
● Treating sunburn:
- Use aloe vera
- After the skin has cooled and healed, use a cream or lotion to keep it moisturized
- Use products with Vitamin E
- Take aspirin or ibuprofen to help reduce pain and swelling
- Drink lots of water
BEAT THE HEAT
● Signs of heat exhaustion:
- Pain, confusion, dizziness, nausea
- Heavy sweating, paleness, weakness
- Fainting or unconsciousness
- High body temperature with dry skin
- Rapid pulse
● Tips for naturally recovering:
- Rest in a cool place
- Drink cool fluids
- Try cooling measures, like taking a cold bath or shower or putting a towel soaked in cold water on your skin
- Loosen your clothing
BUGS
● Look for insect repellents that contain DEET and/or permethrin
● Protect yourself against ticks with a few tips:
- Ticks aren’t just in the woods; always check yourself thoroughly after spending time outside
- When hiking, stick to the center of the trail
- Tuck your shirt into your pants, and your pants into your socks
- Regularly reapply bug spray
● If you find a tick, it is important to remove it completely from the skin
● Bugbites that itch?
- Over the counter antihistamines or an ice pack can help provide relief