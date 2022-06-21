Tips to keep your summer enjoyable

It’s finally summer! While we’re all excited for warmer weather and all the fun that this season brings, it’s important to keep health a priority. Meijer is here to help remind you of some necessary tips that will keep your summer enjoyable!

SUN SAFETY

● UV rays are the strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

● Top sunscreen tips:

30 SPF or higher

"Broad spectrum" protects against UVA and UVB

Water resistant does not mean waterproof

Reef safe sunscreen means the product does not contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, two common UV-blocking chemicals that studies have shown can cause coral bleaching

Apply 30 minutes before sun exposure

Reapply at least every two hours if you’re out in the sun

Ensure your sunscreen is not expired

● Covering up is another effective way to protect yourself from the sun

Dark or bright colors keep UV rays from reaching your skin by absorbing them

Wearing hats with at least a 3-inch brim will help protect your face, nose, ears and neck

● Treating sunburn:

Use aloe vera

After the skin has cooled and healed, use a cream or lotion to keep it moisturized

Use products with Vitamin E

Take aspirin or ibuprofen to help reduce pain and swelling

Drink lots of water

BEAT THE HEAT

● Signs of heat exhaustion:

Pain, confusion, dizziness, nausea

Heavy sweating, paleness, weakness

Fainting or unconsciousness

High body temperature with dry skin

Rapid pulse

● Tips for naturally recovering:

Rest in a cool place

Drink cool fluids

Try cooling measures, like taking a cold bath or shower or putting a towel soaked in cold water on your skin

Loosen your clothing

BUGS

● Look for insect repellents that contain DEET and/or permethrin

● Protect yourself against ticks with a few tips:

Ticks aren’t just in the woods; always check yourself thoroughly after spending time outside

When hiking, stick to the center of the trail

Tuck your shirt into your pants, and your pants into your socks

Regularly reapply bug spray

● If you find a tick, it is important to remove it completely from the skin

● Bugbites that itch?