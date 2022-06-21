Expand / Collapse search

Tips to keep your summer enjoyable

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:16AM
Lifestyle
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Tips to keep your summer enjoyable

Meijer is here to help remind you of some necessary tips that will keep your summer enjoyable!

It’s finally summer! While we’re all excited for warmer weather and all the fun that this season brings, it’s important to keep health a priority. Meijer is here to help remind you of some necessary tips that will keep your summer enjoyable! 

SUN SAFETY 

● UV rays are the strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. 

● Top sunscreen tips: 

  • 30 SPF or higher
  • "Broad spectrum" protects against UVA and UVB
  • Water resistant does not mean waterproof
  • Reef safe sunscreen means the product does not contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, two common UV-blocking chemicals that studies have shown can cause coral bleaching
  • Apply 30 minutes before sun exposure
  • Reapply at least every two hours if you’re out in the sun
  • Ensure your sunscreen is not expired

● Covering up is another effective way to protect yourself from the sun

  • Dark or bright colors keep UV rays from reaching your skin by absorbing them
  • Wearing hats with at least a 3-inch brim will help protect your face, nose, ears and neck

● Treating sunburn: 

  • Use aloe vera
  • After the skin has cooled and healed, use a cream or lotion to keep it moisturized
  • Use products with Vitamin E
  • Take aspirin or ibuprofen to help reduce pain and swelling
  • Drink lots of water

BEAT THE HEAT 

● Signs of heat exhaustion: 

  • Pain, confusion, dizziness, nausea
  • Heavy sweating, paleness, weakness
  • Fainting or unconsciousness
  • High body temperature with dry skin
  • Rapid pulse

● Tips for naturally recovering: 

  • Rest in a cool place
  • Drink cool fluids
  • Try cooling measures, like taking a cold bath or shower or putting a towel soaked in cold water on your skin
  • Loosen your clothing

BUGS 

● Look for insect repellents that contain DEET and/or permethrin 

● Protect yourself against ticks with a few tips: 

  • Ticks aren’t just in the woods; always check yourself thoroughly after spending time outside
  • When hiking, stick to the center of the trail
  • Tuck your shirt into your pants, and your pants into your socks
  • Regularly reapply bug spray

● If you find a tick, it is important to remove it completely from the skin 

● Bugbites that itch?

  • Over the counter antihistamines or an ice pack can help provide relief