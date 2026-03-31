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A taste of Spring; 3 simple, seasonal recipes

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  March 31, 2026 8:20am CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Simple snacks packed with flavor. Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares three recipes that celebrate Spring.

A taste of Spring; 3 simple, seasonal recipes

A taste of Spring; 3 simple, seasonal recipes

Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares 3 simple, Spring-inspired recipes 

Stuffed mini pepper "carrots"
8-10 mini sweet peppers
1 cup cottage cheese
1 Tbsp everything but the bagel seasoning
Curly parsley

  1. Slice the tops off the mini peppers, then slice in half lengthwise.
  2. Add cottage cheese to a food processor and blend until smooth. Add everything but the bagel seasoning and pulse once more.
  3. Spread some of the mixture into each pepper, then add a sprig of parsley to the top to mimic a carrot. Enjoy!

Carrot cake stuffed dates
12 Medjool dates, sliced lengthwise and pits removed
½ cup finely grated carrots, excess moisture squeezed out 
¼ cup cream cheese, softened on the counter for 30 mins
2–3 Tbsp crushed walnuts or pecans
1–2 Tbsp maple syrup
½ tsp cinnamon
½ tsp vanilla extract
Pinch each of nutmeg and salt
Optional: shredded coconut or raisins

  1. In a small bowl, mix cream cheese, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt until smooth.
  2. Spoon the carrot cake filling into each date.
  3. Sprinkle extra nuts, coconut or raisins on top.
  4. Chill for 15–20 minutes to firm up and store in fridge.
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