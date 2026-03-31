A taste of Spring; 3 simple, seasonal recipes
MILWAUKEE - Simple snacks packed with flavor. Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares three recipes that celebrate Spring.
Stuffed mini pepper "carrots"
8-10 mini sweet peppers
1 cup cottage cheese
1 Tbsp everything but the bagel seasoning
Curly parsley
- Slice the tops off the mini peppers, then slice in half lengthwise.
- Add cottage cheese to a food processor and blend until smooth. Add everything but the bagel seasoning and pulse once more.
- Spread some of the mixture into each pepper, then add a sprig of parsley to the top to mimic a carrot. Enjoy!
Carrot cake stuffed dates
12 Medjool dates, sliced lengthwise and pits removed
½ cup finely grated carrots, excess moisture squeezed out
¼ cup cream cheese, softened on the counter for 30 mins
2–3 Tbsp crushed walnuts or pecans
1–2 Tbsp maple syrup
½ tsp cinnamon
½ tsp vanilla extract
Pinch each of nutmeg and salt
Optional: shredded coconut or raisins
- In a small bowl, mix cream cheese, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt until smooth.
- Spoon the carrot cake filling into each date.
- Sprinkle extra nuts, coconut or raisins on top.
- Chill for 15–20 minutes to firm up and store in fridge.