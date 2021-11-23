Taste of TNF recipe: Turkey dressing bacon bombs

It's a pretty sure bet that, at some point Thursday, you're going to feel stuffed. But Friday, you'll probably be wondering what to do with all of those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Instead of serving up turkey sandwiches, Dr. BBQ shows us how to make your post-Thanksgiving meal into a festival of food. You can't go wrong adding bacon to the mix.

Ingredients

16 slices bacon

2 cups leftover dressing

1 cup leftover chopped smoked turkey

Instructions

Prepare the oven or grill/smoker to cook indirect at 325º. In a medium bowl, combine the turkey and stuffing and mix well. Divide into four equal portions and form each into a tightly packed ball. Lay four slices of bacon on the cutting board weaving them together in the middle in a lattice fashion. Lay a stuffing ball in the center and bring the strips of bacon up onto the top. Flip the whole ball so the loose ends are on the bottom and the weave is on top. For grilling, place on a sprayed perforated pan. For the oven, place on a sprayed baking sheet. Place in the grill or oven and cook until the bacon is cooked to your liking and the internal temp of the stuffing is at least 165º, about an hour. Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Makes four servings.

