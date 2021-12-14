Taste of TNF recipe: Barbecued chicken and waffles

The top two teams in the AFC West battle it out on FOX's Thursday Night Football. And since it's so close to the holidays, Dr. BBQ decided to cook up a pre-game meal that will inspire you to ask Santa for both a grill and a waffle iron.

Some food historians say chicken and waffles originated in Pennsylvania Dutch country back in the 1700s when settlers put stewed chicken and gravy on waffles. Then in the 1930's, a supper club in Harlem served fried chicken and waffles to jazz musicians after they finished their late-night sets. From there, it caught on, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Ingredients

4 chicken drumsticks

Barbecue rub

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

¼ cup real Maple syrup

Waffle batter, made per the package instructions

Instructions

Prepare the grill to cook indirect over medium-high heat using applewood for flavor. Season the drumsticks liberally with the barbecue rub and add them to the grill. Cook, flipping occasionally for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, mix together the barbecue sauce and maple syrup in a small saucepan over low heat. Bring it just barely to a simmer and remove from the heat. Reserve half of the barbecue sauce for plating. Use the rest to baste the chicken on the grill. Begin brushing with sauce and continue cooking, flipping and brushing with sauce until the drumsticks reach an internal temp of 190°, about another 30 minutes. Using a waffle iron, make one large waffle per the instructions for your iron. Transfer the waffle to a plate and top with the chicken legs. Pour the reserved sauce over the top of the chicken and waffles and serve immediately.

Advertisement

Makes 2 servings.

