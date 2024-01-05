New Taco Bell kits let you make Crunchwrap Supremes at home

If you’ve ever tried making your own version of Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme but find it doesn’t taste the same, you’re in luck: Taco Bell and Kraft have teamed up with a kit for you to make them at home.

Taco Bell is also releasing a second "Cravings Kit" for the Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla. Both kits offer proprietary Taco Bell restaurant ingredients.

Taco Bell calls the Crunchwrap Supreme "perhaps the most iconic menu item in Taco Bell’s history." TikTokers have gotten 50 million views for videos of homemade Crunchwrap creations.

The Crunchwrap is a mainstay on Taco Bell menus. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

The fast food chain says the chipotle quesadilla was one of Taco Bell’s best-selling menu items in 2023.

"Now, whether cooking solo for the first time, entertaining a crowd, or just in need of crunchy, cheesy goodness after a long day, fans can treat themselves to Taco Bell-approved versions of both," the company said in a news release.

The Taco Bell Cravings Kits are sold exclusively in Walmart stores and at Walmart online.

Taco Bell Cravings Kits (Taco Bell)

Each Cravings Kit includes four servings of ingredients – "just add a protein, any personalized additions to customize the creation, and enjoy from the comfort of your home."

Also announced this week: Mountain Dew Baja Blast, the fan-favorite drink once sold exclusively at Taco Bell, is hitting U.S. grocery stores nationwide and will be available throughout the entirety of 2024.

Baja Blast has been sold at retailers before, but never for a full year, PepsiCo, the parent company of Mountain Dew. The beverage will be available in bottles and cans in a celebration of the drink’s 20th anniversary.

