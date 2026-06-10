Sweet & Savory Salsa Showdown
MILWAUKEE - Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares sweet & savory salsa recipes that pair perfectly with Jackson's Sweet Potato Chips.
Disclaimer: This segment contians sponsored content.
Sweet: Peach Mango Salsa
2 ripe peaches, diced (can use canned or frozen, thawed)
1 ripe mango, diced (can use frozen, thawed)|
½ cup strawberries, diced
¼ cup red onion, finely diced
1 jalapeño, seeded and minced (optional)
Juice of 1 lime
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Pinch of salt
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Gently toss until combined. Chill for 15–30 minutes before serving.
Savory: Grilled Corn Salsa
4 ears fresh sweet corn, husks removed
1 red bell pepper, diced
½ cup red onion, finely diced
1 jalapeño, seeded and minced (optional)
¼ cup chopped cilantro
Juice of 1 lime
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Brush corn lightly with olive oil, then grill corn on a medium-high heat grill for 8–10 minutes, turning occasionally, until lightly charred. Let cool slightly, then cut kernels from the cob.
In a bowl, combine grilled corn, red bell pepper, red onion, jalapeño and cilantro. Add lime juice, salt and pepper. Toss well and chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.