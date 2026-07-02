Summer grilling tips from Chef Dan

Hilton Milwaukee Executive Chef Daniel Granat shares a few summer grilling tips.



Cooking tips for grilling (If it's too hot, sear and cook in a pan inside)

• Bring to room temperature: Take steak out of the fridge 30–45 minutes before grilling to ensure even cooking.

• Pat completely dry: Use paper towels to remove surface moisture, which allows for a deep, crunchy sear.

• Season generously: Apply kosher salt and coarse black pepper right before cooking, or salt 24 hours in advance.

• Oil the steak, not the grate: Rub a high-smoke-point oil (like canola or avocado) directly onto the meat to prevent sticking.

• Grill Setup

• Create two heat zones: Set up a hot direct zone for searing and a cooler indirect zone for gentle cooking.

• Preheat thoroughly: Get the grill grates hot enough that you can only hold your hand over them for 1–2 seconds.

Cooking Technique

• Sear first, or reverse sear: Flip frequently on high heat for a uniform crust, or start on the cool side for thick cuts.

