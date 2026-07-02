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Summer grilling tips from Chef Dan

By Fox6 Digital News Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Real Milwaukee
Published July 2, 2026 11:56 AM CDT
Published July 2, 2026 11:56 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Hilton Milwaukee Executive Chef Daniel Granat shares a few summer grilling tips.

Cooking tips for grilling (If it's too hot, sear and cook in a pan inside)
• Bring to room temperature: Take steak out of the fridge 30–45 minutes before grilling to ensure even cooking.
• Pat completely dry: Use paper towels to remove surface moisture, which allows for a deep, crunchy sear.
• Season generously: Apply kosher salt and coarse black pepper right before cooking, or salt 24 hours in advance.
• Oil the steak, not the grate: Rub a high-smoke-point oil (like canola or avocado) directly onto the meat to prevent sticking. 
• Grill Setup
• Create two heat zones: Set up a hot direct zone for searing and a cooler indirect zone for gentle cooking.
• Preheat thoroughly: Get the grill grates hot enough that you can only hold your hand over them for 1–2 seconds.

Cooking Technique
• Sear first, or reverse sear: Flip frequently on high heat for a uniform crust, or start on the cool side for thick cuts.
 

Summer grilling tips from Chef Dan
Summer grilling tips from Chef Dan

Summer grilling tips from Chef Dan

Hilton Milwaukee Executive Chef Daniel Granat shares a few summer grilling tips.

Real MilwaukeeFood