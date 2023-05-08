Sum 41 announce split after nearly 3 decades

article

After 27 years, Ontario-based pop-punk band Sum 41 are calling it quits.

Best known for their hit tracks "Fat Lip" and "In Too Deep," the band posted to their Twitter account announcing the news on Monday.

The band announced they would complete their current tour, release their final album "Heaven :x: Hell," and finish one last worldwide tour before finally going their separate ways.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the statement read. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

Sum 41 became a staple in young millennial iPod's when the band reached peak fame in 2001 with their iconic track "Fat Lip." The song was played over and over again on MTV's Total Request Live and eventually found itself at No. 1 on Billboard's ALternative Airplay chart.

The Canadian band included frontman Deryck Whibley, guitarists Dave Brownsound and Tom Thacker, bassist Cone McCaslin and drummer Frank Zummo.



