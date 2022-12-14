Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, dies at 40

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a dancer and choreographer best known as the DJ and sidekick on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, has died by suicide. He was 40.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death in a statement to FOX News Digital:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker, 34, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

FILE - Allison Holker (L) and Stephen "tWitch" Boss attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

TMZ was the first to share the news, which reported that Boss died by suicide in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed this information.

FILE - Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Expand

Boss rose to fame while competing on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008, ending as runner-up. He later appeared in several films including the "Step Up" movie franchise and "Magic Mike XXL."

Boss appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" from 2014 until its conclusion in 2022, serving as a permanent fixture on the daytime talk show. "The Ellen Show" aired its last episode on May 26.

Boss also hosted "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" with his wife, a fellow dancer and choreographer.

The pair often posted dance videos on their social media accounts.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," Holker concluded in her statement.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.