St. Francis fatal crash Thursday; 2 dead
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - Two people were killed in a crash in St. Francis on Thursday morning, Aug. 20.
Crash details
What we know:
According to the St. Francis Police Department, at about 7:21 a.m., police and fire responded to South Lake Drive near the Mary Mother near the FBI building for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a tree.
A preliminary investigation indicates a 68-year-old St. Francis man was driving the vehicle southbound on South Lake Drive when he is believed to have experienced a medical emergency. The vehicle crossed the centerline, struck a utility pole, spun, and then struck a large tree before coming to a stop.
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The vehicle’s front-seat passenger, a 67-year-old St. Francis woman, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The driver was also taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries as well.
The investigation is ongoing.
Editor's note: The original story said the passenger had died while the driver was in critical condition. Police have since told FOX6 that the driver has now died as well.
The Source: The St. Francis Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.