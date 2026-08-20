St. Francis fatal crash Thursday; 2 dead

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The Brief A crash in St. Francis on Thursday morning left two people dead. Police say the driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed on South Lake Drive. The passenger died at the hospital, and the driver also died at the hospital a short time later.



Two people were killed in a crash in St. Francis on Thursday morning, Aug. 20.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the St. Francis Police Department, at about 7:21 a.m., police and fire responded to South Lake Drive near the Mary Mother near the FBI building for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a tree.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 68-year-old St. Francis man was driving the vehicle southbound on South Lake Drive when he is believed to have experienced a medical emergency. The vehicle crossed the centerline, struck a utility pole, spun, and then struck a large tree before coming to a stop.

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The vehicle’s front-seat passenger, a 67-year-old St. Francis woman, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver was also taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor's note: The original story said the passenger had died while the driver was in critical condition. Police have since told FOX6 that the driver has now died as well.