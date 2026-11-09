Special FOX6 Coats for Kids collection event at Landmark Credit Union

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Join FOX6 and Landmark Credit Union for a special drive-thru Coats for Kids collection event on Saturday, Nov. 14.

We’ll be at the Landmark Credit Union Headquarters, 555 S. Executive Drive in Brookfield, from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. to accept your donations of new and gently-loved coats. Drive up, say hello, and make your Coats for Kids donation!

As an added bonus, the first 100 cars to come through and donate at least two (2) coats will receive a pair of ticket vouchers good for an upcoming Admirals hockey game, while supplies last!

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Thanks for helping us keep kids warm, one coat at a time!