Soap opera star Jay Pickett dies while filming movie in Idaho, director says

Actor Jay Pickett, best known for his roles in the soap operas "Port Charles", "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives", has died at the age of 60, according to the director and co-star of his latest film.

Pickett was in Idaho at the time of his death filming the movie "Treasure Valley," said the film’s director, Travis Mills.

Mills posted on the film’s Facebook page that Pickett passed away suddenly last week while the crew was on location preparing to shoot a scene.

"There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack," Mills wrote. "Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy."

Pickett’s co-star Jim Heffel also shared the news on his Facebook page, along with a series of photos of the two of them on set donning their western clothes.

"Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy," Heffel wrote.

Heffel is listed on IMBD as the movie’s executive producer, alongside Pickett and Mills as co-producers.

"Treasure Valley" is about a cowboy who learns that his daughter may have survived a tragic fire and sets on a quest to find her. Pickett is also listed as the movie’s writer.

According to IMBD, Pickett starred in more than 700 episodes of "Port Charles" as Frank Scanlon. The show aired from 1997-2003.

He then went on to play Det. David Harper from 2006-2008 on "General Hospital." He previously had a reoccurring role as Dr. Chip Lakin on "Days of Our Lives" in the early '90s.

"He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent," Mills said Sunday.

This story was reported from Detroit.