Snacks to add to your Super Bowl party lineup
MILWAUKEE - The Super Bowl teams are set, but is your party menu? Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson is here with a few recipes to add to your lineup!
Disclaimer: This segment contains sponsored content.
Parmesan Ranch Snack Mix
2 cups Jackson’s Veggie Straws (plain or ranch)
2 cups popcorn
1 cup pretzels
1 cup whole wheat cereal
1 cup nuts
2 Tbsp olive oil
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1½ tsp ranch seasoning (or DIY blend)
¼ tsp cayenne pepper (if you like a little heat)
- Preheat oven to 300°F. Line baking sheets with parchment.
- In a large bowl, combine Veggie Straws, popcorn, cereal, pretzels, and nuts. Drizzle with olive oil and gently toss until lightly coated.
- Sprinkle with Parmesan and ranch seasoning. Toss again.
- Spread mixture evenly on the baking sheets.
- Bake 15–20 minutes, stirring once halfway, until warm, lightly crisp and fragrant.
- Cool slightly before enjoying!
DIY Ranch Seasoning
1 tsp dried dill
1 tsp dried parsley
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp onion powder
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
Dill pickle dip
2 cups plain Greek yogurt
1 ¼ cups chopped dill pickles
2 Tbsp pickle brine
2 Tbsp chopped fresh dill
2 Tbsp chopped fresh chives
Black pepper, to taste
Serving suggestions: Jackson’s Veggie Straws, carrot sticks, sliced bell pepper
In a small bowl, add all ingredients and mix well. Store in fridge until ready to serve.