Snacks to add to your Super Bowl party lineup

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  January 30, 2026 11:38am CST
MILWAUKEE - The Super Bowl teams are set, but is your party menu? Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson is here with a few recipes to add to your lineup! 

Parmesan Ranch Snack Mix
2 cups Jackson’s Veggie Straws (plain or ranch)
2 cups popcorn
1 cup pretzels
1 cup whole wheat cereal
1 cup nuts
2 Tbsp olive oil
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1½ tsp ranch seasoning (or DIY blend)
¼ tsp cayenne pepper (if you like a little heat)
 

  1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Line baking sheets with parchment.
  2. In a large bowl, combine Veggie Straws, popcorn, cereal, pretzels, and nuts. Drizzle with olive oil and gently toss until lightly coated.
  3. Sprinkle with Parmesan and ranch seasoning. Toss again.
  4. Spread mixture evenly on the baking sheets.
  5. Bake 15–20 minutes, stirring once halfway, until warm, lightly crisp and fragrant.
  6. Cool slightly before enjoying! 

DIY Ranch Seasoning
1 tsp dried dill
1 tsp dried parsley
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp onion powder
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper

Dill pickle dip
2 cups plain Greek yogurt
1 ¼ cups chopped dill pickles 
2 Tbsp pickle brine 
2 Tbsp chopped fresh dill
2 Tbsp chopped fresh chives
Black pepper, to taste

Serving suggestions: Jackson’s Veggie Straws, carrot sticks, sliced bell pepper

In a small bowl, add all ingredients and mix well. Store in fridge until ready to serve.
 

The Super Bowl teams are set, but is your party menu? Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson is here with a few recipes to add to your lineup!

