Snacks to add to your Super Bowl party lineup

The Super Bowl teams are set, but is your party menu? Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson is here with a few recipes to add to your lineup!



Disclaimer: This segment contains sponsored content.

Parmesan Ranch Snack Mix

2 cups Jackson’s Veggie Straws (plain or ranch)

2 cups popcorn

1 cup pretzels

1 cup whole wheat cereal

1 cup nuts

2 Tbsp olive oil

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1½ tsp ranch seasoning (or DIY blend)

¼ tsp cayenne pepper (if you like a little heat)



Preheat oven to 300°F. Line baking sheets with parchment. In a large bowl, combine Veggie Straws, popcorn, cereal, pretzels, and nuts. Drizzle with olive oil and gently toss until lightly coated. Sprinkle with Parmesan and ranch seasoning. Toss again. Spread mixture evenly on the baking sheets. Bake 15–20 minutes, stirring once halfway, until warm, lightly crisp and fragrant. Cool slightly before enjoying!