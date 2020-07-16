Small businesses in Milwaukee impacted by COVID-19 are now receiving Restart grants





MILWAUKEE -- The City of Milwaukee’s Restart grants are now being distributed, officials announced on Thursday, July 16.



The grants provide financial support for local small businesses impacted by COVID-19. A news release says a total of about $4-million is expected to go to more than 400 businesses in the City of Milwaukee. The grant distribution should be complete within the next two weeks.



Officials say qualified businesses are receiving up to $15,000 for physical adaptations to their facilities, the purchase of personal protective equipment, and restocking perishable inventory. To be eligible, these established Milwaukee businesses must have 20 or fewer employees and annualized gross revenue under $2-million.



More than 40 percent of the Restart grant applicants identified themselves as minority-owned businesses. More than 40% said they are women-owned.



The Department of City Development (DCD) is working with MEDC, a community development financial institution, to distribute the grants.



The Milwaukee Restart grant program was funded with federal CARES Act money. Additional resources may be available in the coming months for other programs supporting businesses as they recover from COVID-19 impacts. DCD, in consultation with the Mayor, is reviewing those options.