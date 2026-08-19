Fire causes $250K in damage at Slinger Wastewater Treatment Plant

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The Brief Fire damaged the Slinger Wastewater Treatment Plant on Tuesday night, Aug. 18. The fire was largely confined to the attic. No employees were onsite, and no injuries were reported.



The Slinger Wastewater Treatment Plant was damaged by a fire Tuesday night, Aug. 18.

What we know:

The blaze broke out around 8:30 p.m., prompting a response from the Slinger Fire Department and Lifestar Emergency Medical Services.

Crews arrived to find flames visible through a roof hatch.

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The fire was largely confined to the attic, though electrical components sustained damage, and the cause remains under investigation.

No employees were onsite, and no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.