Sips & sunshine; Simple summertime drinks
MILWAUKEE - Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares two summertime drink recipes using Just Made drinks.
Disclaimer: This segment contains sponsored content.
Key Lime Colada
Makes: 1 serving
3 oz Just Made Classic Margarita Mix
3 oz unsweetened coconut milk
1½ oz tequila (optional)
Juice of ½ lime
Crushed graham cracker
Lime wedge and mint sprig for garnish
- Wet rim of the glass and dip in crushed graham cracker.
- In a shake or jar with ice, add Just Made Classic Margarita Mix, coconut milk, tequila (if using) and lime juice. Shake until well combined, then pour over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge and sprig of mint.
Golden Hour Tonic
Makes: 1 serving
4 oz Just Made Ginger Lemonade
½ tsp turmeric
½-1 tsp fresh ginger, grated (more if you like it spicy!)
Juice of ¼ lemon
Sparkling water
Ice
- In a shaker or jar with ice, combine Just Made Ginger Lemonade, turmeric, ginger and lemon juice. Shake until well combined.
- Strain over ice and top with a splash of sparkling water. Garnish with a lemon.