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Sips & sunshine; Simple summertime drinks

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  May 29, 2026 11:58 AM CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares two summertime drink recipes using Just Made drinks.

Disclaimer: This segment contains sponsored content.

Sips & sunshine; Simple summertime drinks

Sips & sunshine; Simple summertime drinks

Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares two summertime drink recipes using Just Made drinks. Disclaimer: This segment contains sponsored content



Key Lime Colada
Makes: 1 serving

3 oz Just Made Classic Margarita Mix
3 oz unsweetened coconut milk
1½ oz tequila (optional) 
Juice of ½ lime
Crushed graham cracker
Lime wedge and mint sprig for garnish

  1. Wet rim of the glass and dip in crushed graham cracker.
  2. In a shake or jar with ice, add Just Made Classic Margarita Mix, coconut milk, tequila (if using) and lime juice. Shake until well combined, then pour over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge and sprig of mint.

Golden Hour Tonic
Makes: 1 serving

4 oz Just Made Ginger Lemonade
½ tsp turmeric
½-1 tsp fresh ginger, grated (more if you like it spicy!)
Juice of ¼ lemon
Sparkling water
Ice

  1. In a shaker or jar with ice, combine Just Made Ginger Lemonade, turmeric, ginger and lemon juice. Shake until well combined.
  2. Strain over ice and top with a splash of sparkling water. Garnish with a lemon.
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