'Silence of the Lambs' home hits housing market: Take a look inside

The Pennsylvania home that played a central role in the 1991 horror classic "Silence of the Lambs" is back on the housing market just weeks before All Hallow's Eve.

For an asking price of $298,500, film aficionados can buy the residence in Perryopolis where the fictional serial killer known as Buffalo Bill kept a kidnapped senator's daughter and confronted FBI Agent Clarice Starling, played by Jodie Foster. Perryopolis is about an hour outside of Pittsburgh.

The 3-story home is listed with Eileen Allan and Shannon Assad, also known as "The Sisters," who work with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty.

Because of its Hollywood connection, the home could serve as a tourist attraction with the owner renting it out on Airbnb, the agency believes. It may also appeal to homebuyers who want a "peaceful, rural setting" near Pittsburgh, the second-largest city in Pennsylvania.

The three-story Princess Anne Victorian is situated on 1.76 acres of land along the Youghiogheny River. Built in 1910, it has original hardwood floors and all of its woodwork, light fixtures, pocket doors, fireplaces and wallpaper "are in pristine condition," according to the listing.

The residence has undergone renovations that include reflooring of the wraparound porch and gazebo, and it has a new hot water tank, well pump and UV filter. A rose garden and fountain were added at the front.

The property encompasses an oversized three-car detached garage that, in the 1880s, was the Layton Station General Store and Train Station.

Those who want to explore the halls like Jodie Foster's character can do so via the 3D Matterport tour online that's said to scan every inch of the home.

Private showings for potential buyers are slated to start on Oct. 3.

