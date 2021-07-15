Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near 21st and Fond du Lac stemmed from road rage

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 21st and Fond du Lac around 4 p.m Thursday.

The victim, a 52-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. 

The shooting is the result of a road rage argument. 

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

