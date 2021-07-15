Shooting near 21st and Fond du Lac stemmed from road rage
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 21st and Fond du Lac around 4 p.m Thursday.
The victim, a 52-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.
The shooting is the result of a road rage argument.
Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
