'Extreme act of political protest'; Person sets self on fire at Midtown Atlanta building

Two people were injured in an incident at 1100 Spring Street NW in Midtown Atlanta on Friday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Several businesses and the Israeli Consulate are located in the building.

Police say a person who was in possession of a Palestinian flag set themselves on fire outside of the building.

It appears that the protester arrived around 12:17 p.m. A guard attempted to intervene but was unsuccessful.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo courtesy of Rapid Emergency Roadside Assistance

The protester was badly burned and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The guard was burned on the leg and wrist and was also taken to the hospital. The guard's exact condition is unknown.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the incident was not a terrorist act but did describe the incident as an "extreme act of political protest."

"We have dedicated patrols that are occurring at this location and other locations across the city," Schierbaum also said. "We continue to ensure that everyone is protected in Atlanta, Georgia, regardless of your religion, your heritage or your nationality."

There have been multiple protests and rallies in metro Atlanta in support of both Palestine and Israel.

Atlanta police and fire departments and agents with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI responded to the incident.

The Consulate General of Israel to the Southeast sent the following statement:

The protester and the guard have not been identified by police.

