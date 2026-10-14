Sauk County plane crash; 5 adults, 1 child dead

The Brief Multiple people died in a Sauk County plane crash Tuesday night, Oct. 13. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the Town of Dellona. This is a developing story.



Six people are dead after a plane crash in Sauk County on Tuesday night, Oct. 13.

Plane crash

What we know:

Around 9:31 p.m. the Sauk County Dispatch Center received multiple calls reporting a downed aircraft near Park Lane in the Town of Dellona.

Investigators confirmed that the crash occurred in a residential area near Mirror Lake State Park, WMTV reports.

First responders arriving at the scene located the aircraft and confirmed that six people died in the crash, five adults and one child, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office did not identify the victims. Authorities also did not say where the plane took off from – or where it was heading.

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Sauk County plane crash (Courtesy: WMTV)

What's next:

The area remains secured as investigators work to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and will be assisting in the investigation.

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