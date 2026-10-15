The Brief The Sauk County Sheriff's Office has identified the five adults and one child who were killed in a plane crash in Sauk County. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night in the Town of Dellona. The plane was flying a return trip from Kenosha to Menomonie.



The six people who died in a plane crash in Sauk County on Tuesday night, Oct. 13, have been identified.

Victims identified

What To Know:

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office listed the following victims:

Ronald R. Riek, age 63 of Woodville, WI

Tyler J. Harvey, age 36 of Cadott, WI

Mary K. Brion, age 67 of Nelson, WI

Amanda M. Haremza, age 45 of Altoona, WI

Rylan Haremza, age 13 of Altoona, WI

Kayla C. Turpin, age 39 of Eau Claire, WI

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Plane crash

The backstory:

Around 9:31 p.m. the Sauk County Dispatch Center received multiple calls reporting a downed aircraft near Park Lane in the Town of Dellona.

Emergency crews found the wreckage in a dense wooded area north of Park Lane and west of Herwig Road. Investigators confirmed that the plane, a Piper PA-46, was flying a return trip from Kenosha to Menomonie. It was occupied by five adults and one child.

All six occupants of the aircraft were located deceased on scene. Identities of those involved are being withheld at this time.

Authorities report that no structures were damaged and no one on the ground was injured.

Before the crash, the aircraft was in contact with a nearby air traffic control tower. Investigators are now reviewing those transmissions and examining whether a local weather event may have contributed to the accident.

NTSB preliminary information

Dig deeper:

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, preliminary reports indicate the aircraft was at 24,000 feet when the pilot requested a descent due to icing. After air traffic control approved the request, the plane entered a right descending turn that rapidly accelerated before all communication and data tracking were lost.

NTSB investigations focus on three core areas: the pilot, the aircraft, and the operating environment.

Sauk County plane crash

To thoroughly examine these factors, investigators collect and analyze a wide range of records and data, including:

Flight track data

Recordings of any air traffic control communications

Aircraft maintenance records

Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience

72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safely operate the flight

Witness statements

Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation

Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras

A preliminary report will be available within 30 days.

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What's next:

The area remains secured as investigators work to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and will be assisting in the investigation.

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