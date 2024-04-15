'Rust' movie shooting: Movie armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter faces sentencing today

A movie weapons supervisor will be sentenced Monday for the deadly shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie "Rust."

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is facing up to 18 months in prison and will be sentenced in a New Mexico state court. She could also receive a $5,000 fine.

FILE-Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, former armorer for the movie "Rust," listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court on March 6, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno - Pool/Getty Images)

Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March by a jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and has been held for over a month at a county jail near Santa Fe, New Mexico, the Associated Press reported.

RELATED: Rust movie shooting: Jury convicts movie armorer of involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for "Rust," was pointing a gun at Hutchins when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge stating that he pulled back the gun's hammer, but not the trigger, before the gun discharged.

The actor’s trial is scheduled for July before the same judge who oversaw the trial of Gutierrez-Reed.

RELATED: 'Rust' movie weapons handler charged with dumping drugs after Alec Baldwin shooting

The AP reports that prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed for bringing live ammunition onto the set of "Rust" where it was banned and for failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.

Following a two-week trial, the jury deliberated for about three hours before reaching a verdict.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin indicted for cinematographer's fatal shooting on 'Rust' movie set

Attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed asked for leniency in sentencing — including a conditional discharge that would avoid further jail time and leave an adjudication of guilt off her record if certain conditions are met, according to the AP.

Gutierrez-Reed was acquitted at trial of accusations she tampered with evidence in the "Rust" probe.

The 26-year-old was on her second feature film as armorer at the time of the 2021 shooting. She pleaded not guilty before trial to the charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering at the trial held in downtown Santa Fe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





