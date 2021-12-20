Royal Caribbean ship docked at Miami port has at least 48 cases of COVID-19, company says

article

At least 48 people onboard Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" have tested positive for COVID-19.

The ship, which recently completed a seven-day cruise, docked at PortMiami over the weekend. There is a total of 6,091 people on board, according to a statement provided to WSVN. The cruise left on Dec. 11 with 95% of passengers on board who were fully vaccinated.

"98% of those that tested positive were fully vaccinated," the statement read in part. The cruise line said those who tested positive "quickly went into quarantine." They were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. Six of the passengers who tested positive "disembarked earlier in the cruise and were transported home," the company told WSVN.

According to Royal Caribbean, "all crew are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and tested weekly."

The CDC says it's aware of the situation on the cruise line and is investigating.

Advertisement

READ: 'World’s largest cruise ship': Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas to sail from Port Canaveral