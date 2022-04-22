Friends of Retzer Nature Center’s Earth Week Celebration Event
Earth Day is celebrated every day at Retzer, but this week is always extra special in the parks!
Earth Day is celebrated every day at Retzer, but this week is always extra special in the parks! Tonight we have an Earth Day Candlelight Hike at Retzer for FREE from 7-9pm. Guests can also the join the Public Sky Watch at the Planetarium tonight at 8 p.m. Brhett Vickery has the scoop.
Retzer’s Family Focused Volunteer Event
Second annual Countywide Volunteer Garlic Mustard Pull Mission.