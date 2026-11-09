Donate blood to Red Cross, earn chance to win trip to Los Angeles

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The Brief The American Red Cross is calling on donors to give blood or platelets. Donors of all blood types—particularly type O—are strongly urged to schedule a donation appointment. Those who doante between Nov. 23-Dec. 6 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Los Angeles.



The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to step forward and help save lives through blood and platelet donations this November.

Donors of all blood types ─ especially those with type O blood ─ are urged to make an appointment to donate now.

How to donate blood

What you can do:

Reserve your spot to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Win a trip

The Details:

Donate blood or platelets between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6, 2026, to get a limited-edition Red Cross x Wheel of Fortune oversized mug, while supplies last!

Plus, anyone who donates between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6 will automatically be entered for a shot at winning a three-night trip for two to Los Angeles, complete with tickets to a Wheel of Fortune taping!

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Full details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/WheelofFortune.

Blood donation opportunities

Dodge

Ashippun

11/23/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

11/17/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Fox Lake

11/19/2026: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Hustisford

12/7/2026: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hustisford Community Hall, 316 E Tweedy St

Juneau

11/13/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 400 S Main St

Lomira

12/9/2026: 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street

Watertown

12/10/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr

Waupun

11/12/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 410 S West St

12/2/2026: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

11/17/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Fond du Lac

11/18/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K

11/24/2026: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/24/2026: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/25/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

12/7/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Avenue 795, 795 Fond du Lac Ave

Oakfield

12/4/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

11/10/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St

_______________

Jefferson

Cambridge

11/13/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cambridge Lions Club, 150 Lagoon Rd

Fort Atkinson

11/19/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St

12/7/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

12/9/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison College Fort Atkinson, 827 Banker Rd.

Ixonia

11/12/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

11/11/2026: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

11/20/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 Co Rd Y

Johnson Creek

11/13/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.

12/3/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Watertown

11/16/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

11/17/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

11/25/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

12/7/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th ave

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

11/11/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brown Deer High School, 8060 N 60th St

Cudahy

11/25/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Greendale

11/18/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 6705 Northway

12/8/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 6705 Northway

Greenfield

12/8/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 3450 S 52nd St

Milwaukee

11/16/2026: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St

11/16/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

11/17/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

11/24/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

11/25/2026: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

11/25/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, 161 S 1st St

11/27/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

12/1/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

12/1/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Marquette University - Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave

12/9/2026: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

12/11/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

River Hills

11/19/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

11/18/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle

Port Washington

11/12/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Food Pantry, Inc., 1777 W Grand Ave

11/17/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 420 W Whitefish Rd

_______________

Racine

Burlington

11/18/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Racine

11/19/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St

Waterford

12/10/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterford Public Library, 101 N River St

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

12/8/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

11/30/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln St

Howards Grove

12/10/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Howards Grove Village Hall, 913 S Wisconsin Dr

Oostburg

11/12/2026: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave

Plymouth

11/12/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

11/13/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/20/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/27/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/4/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/7/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North High School Sheboygan, 1042 School Ave

12/11/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

11/23/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E Geneva St

East Troy

11/16/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

12/9/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

Lake Geneva

11/20/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

12/4/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Sharon

11/10/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

11/20/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whitewater Public Library, 431 W Center St

12/1/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 420 N Prairie St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

12/11/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.

Jackson

11/18/2026: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Slinger

11/10/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Slinger Community Library, 220 Slinger Rd

West Bend

12/10/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

11/23/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd

12/4/2026: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road

12/9/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

12/10/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., UNITY Lutheran Church, 20700 W. North Avenue

Hartland

12/4/2026: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Arrowhead High School, 800 North Ave

Menomonee Falls

12/3/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls High School, N80W14350 Titan Dr

Mukwonago

11/23/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

11/30/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

11/19/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

12/3/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue

12/11/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

Oconomowoc

11/27/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

11/30/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50 W35181 E Wisconsin Ave

11/30/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 800 Lake Dr

Pewaukee

11/9/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/10/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/11/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/12/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fletcher Arms Lake Country, 1228 Hickory St

11/13/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/14/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/15/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/16/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/17/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/18/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/20/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/21/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/22/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/23/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/24/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/25/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/27/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/28/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/29/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/30/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/1/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/2/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/4/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/5/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/6/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/7/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/8/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/9/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/11/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

11/27/2026: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ironwood Golf Course, W270 N6166 Moraine Dr

Waukesha

11/17/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

11/20/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waukesha South High School, 401 E Roberta Avenue

12/2/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue

