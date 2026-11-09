Donate blood to Red Cross, earn chance to win trip to Los Angeles
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to step forward and help save lives through blood and platelet donations this November.
Donors of all blood types ─ especially those with type O blood ─ are urged to make an appointment to donate now.
How to donate blood
What you can do:
Reserve your spot to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Win a trip
The Details:
Donate blood or platelets between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6, 2026, to get a limited-edition Red Cross x Wheel of Fortune oversized mug, while supplies last!
Plus, anyone who donates between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6 will automatically be entered for a shot at winning a three-night trip for two to Los Angeles, complete with tickets to a Wheel of Fortune taping!
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Full details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/WheelofFortune.
Blood donation opportunities
Dodge
Ashippun
11/23/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
11/17/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr
Fox Lake
11/19/2026: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Hustisford
12/7/2026: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hustisford Community Hall, 316 E Tweedy St
Juneau
11/13/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 400 S Main St
Lomira
12/9/2026: 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street
Watertown
12/10/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr
Waupun
11/12/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 410 S West St
12/2/2026: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
11/17/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Fond du Lac
11/18/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K
11/24/2026: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
11/24/2026: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
11/25/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
12/7/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Avenue 795, 795 Fond du Lac Ave
Oakfield
12/4/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
11/10/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St
_______________
Jefferson
Cambridge
11/13/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cambridge Lions Club, 150 Lagoon Rd
Fort Atkinson
11/19/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St
12/7/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
12/9/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison College Fort Atkinson, 827 Banker Rd.
Ixonia
11/12/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
11/11/2026: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St
11/20/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 Co Rd Y
Johnson Creek
11/13/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.
12/3/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Watertown
11/16/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
11/17/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
11/25/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
12/7/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th ave
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
11/11/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brown Deer High School, 8060 N 60th St
Cudahy
11/25/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Greendale
11/18/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 6705 Northway
12/8/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 6705 Northway
Greenfield
12/8/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 3450 S 52nd St
Milwaukee
11/16/2026: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St
11/16/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
11/17/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
11/24/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
11/25/2026: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
11/25/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, 161 S 1st St
11/27/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave
12/1/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
12/1/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Marquette University - Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave
12/9/2026: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
12/11/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
River Hills
11/19/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
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Ozaukee
Grafton
11/18/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle
Port Washington
11/12/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Food Pantry, Inc., 1777 W Grand Ave
11/17/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 420 W Whitefish Rd
_______________
Racine
Burlington
11/18/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Racine
11/19/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St
Waterford
12/10/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterford Public Library, 101 N River St
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
12/8/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
11/30/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln St
Howards Grove
12/10/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Howards Grove Village Hall, 913 S Wisconsin Dr
Oostburg
11/12/2026: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave
Plymouth
11/12/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
11/13/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/20/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/27/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/4/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/7/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North High School Sheboygan, 1042 School Ave
12/11/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
11/23/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E Geneva St
East Troy
11/16/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
12/9/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
Lake Geneva
11/20/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road
12/4/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Sharon
11/10/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Whitewater
11/20/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whitewater Public Library, 431 W Center St
12/1/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 420 N Prairie St
_______________
Washington
Germantown
12/11/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.
Jackson
11/18/2026: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Slinger
11/10/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Slinger Community Library, 220 Slinger Rd
West Bend
12/10/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
11/23/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd
12/4/2026: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road
12/9/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd
12/10/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., UNITY Lutheran Church, 20700 W. North Avenue
Hartland
12/4/2026: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Arrowhead High School, 800 North Ave
Menomonee Falls
12/3/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls High School, N80W14350 Titan Dr
Mukwonago
11/23/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
11/30/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
11/19/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
12/3/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue
12/11/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd
Oconomowoc
11/27/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
11/30/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50 W35181 E Wisconsin Ave
11/30/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 800 Lake Dr
Pewaukee
11/9/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/10/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/11/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/12/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fletcher Arms Lake Country, 1228 Hickory St
11/13/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/14/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/15/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/16/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/17/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/18/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/20/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/21/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/22/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/23/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/24/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/25/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/27/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/28/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/29/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/30/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/1/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/2/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/4/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/5/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/6/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/7/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/8/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/9/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/11/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
11/27/2026: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ironwood Golf Course, W270 N6166 Moraine Dr
Waukesha
11/17/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave
11/20/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waukesha South High School, 401 E Roberta Avenue
12/2/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue