Expand / Collapse search

RECIPE: Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  March 2, 2026 12:55pm CST
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares a recipe for tofu and vegetable stir-fry. 


Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry

14 oz firm tofu
4 tablespoons oil, divided
2 green onions, sliced
1 ½ cups mixed vegetables (peapods, carrots, red peppers, mushrooms)
3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce

Cut tofu into thick slices.
Heat oil and pan sear tofu until golden brown. Remove tofu.
Add green onion and vegetables. Stir fry until veggies are cooked (about 30 seconds).
Add back pan-seared tofu and Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce.
Stir to mix well. Serve over rice.
 

Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry

Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry

Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares a recipe for tofu and vegetable stir-fry. 

Real MilwaukeeFood