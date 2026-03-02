RECIPE: Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares a recipe for tofu and vegetable stir-fry.
Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry
14 oz firm tofu
4 tablespoons oil, divided
2 green onions, sliced
1 ½ cups mixed vegetables (peapods, carrots, red peppers, mushrooms)
3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce
Cut tofu into thick slices.
Heat oil and pan sear tofu until golden brown. Remove tofu.
Add green onion and vegetables. Stir fry until veggies are cooked (about 30 seconds).
Add back pan-seared tofu and Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce.
Stir to mix well. Serve over rice.