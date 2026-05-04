RECIPE: Japchae
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller shares a recipe for Japchae.
Japchae (Korean Sweet Potato Noodles w/Veggies)
1 small chicken breast, cut into strips
¼ cup Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade
1 bundle(6oz) sweet potato noodles
3-4 oz fresh spinach, cut into 2-inch lengths
2 tablespoons oil
1 clove garlic, chopped
½ cup red onion, sliced
¼ cup shredded carrots
5-6 baby portabella or shitake mushrooms, sliced
½ red bell pepper, sliced
2 teaspoons white sesame seeds
First marinate chicken with 1 tablespoon of Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade.
Boil 3-4 cups water in a pot, cook sweet potato noodles until they are tender (about 8 minutes). Drain and add 2 tablespoons Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade and mix well.
Then blanch spinach in boiling water until limp. Rinse in cold water and squeeze out excess water.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil, add garlic and marinated chicken. Stir fry until chicken is completely cooked. Remove from wok.
Heat the remaining oil, stir fry onion, carrots, mushrooms and red bell pepper. Remove and set aside.
Now place everything in a serving bowl along with the remaining Ying's Korean BBQ Marinade and toss to mix well. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top.