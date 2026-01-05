RECIPE: Cashew Chicken
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller shares an easy recipe for cashew chicken.
1 chicken breast
3-4 tablespoons Ying’s Kungpao Sauce, divided
1 ½ teaspoons corn starch
3-4 tablespoons oil, divided
1 teaspoon chopped garlic
1 teaspoon chopped ginger
2 tablespoons green onions
1/2 cup diced green pepper or zucchini
1/2 cup diced red pepper or carrots
1/2 cup unsalted roasted cashew nuts
Cut chicken into small cubes and place them in a mixing bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of Ying’s Kungpao Sauce, starch and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Mix well.
Heat the remaining oil in a wok. Swirl.
Add chicken, garlic, ginger and green onions. Let it set for 15 seconds before stirring. Stir until chicken appears cooked. Add vegetables and continue stirring for about 20 seconds. Finally, add the remaining Kungpao Sauce. Stir until everything is cooked and coated with the sauce evenly.
Note: If you don’t spicy at all, you could substitute with Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce.