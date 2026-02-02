RECIPE: Beef Onion Potstickers

A recipe so delicious your family will think you ordered carryout! Ying Stoller shows us how to make beef onion potstickers.



Follow Ying on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok!





Beef Onion Potstickers

½ lb ground beef

2 tablespoons water

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

3 tablespoons Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade

(or substitute with 1 tablespoon soy sauce, ½ teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon sesame oil)

1-2 teaspoons chopped ginger

¼ cup chopped red onions

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Pinch salt

1 package potsticker/dumpling wrappers

Mix meat with water little by little, stirring in one direction until water is completely absorbed. Add white pepper, Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade, ginger and stir until everything is mixed.

Add chopped onions, 1 tablespoon of the oil and salt. Mix well.

Make the Dumplings

Hold one wrapper at a time, scoop 1 heaping teaspoon filling and put it in the center of the wrapper. To seal, brush the perimeter of the wrapper with water. Fold wrapper over the filling to make a half moon shape. Press the edges together to seal.

Pan-fry the Dumplings

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium-high heat, swirl.

Stand dumplings upright in skillet side-by-side for about 1 minute or until bottoms are browned. Add enough water to cover 1/3 heights of the potstickers. Cover and cook for 2 minutes or until water evaporates. Remove lid and transfer dumplings to a serving plate. Repeat the process with the rest of the dumplings. Makes about 30 dumplings.

Serve with Ying’s Potsticker Sauce.



Tips for Making Potstickers

- Make sure to seal the potstickers completely

- Need a lid for the pan to cook potstickers in

- Make sure no more liquid left except oil before taking out potstickers

- Leftover wraps can be placed in a freezer bag and storage in a freezer

