RECIPE: Beef with Asparagus Stir Fry
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares a recipe for Beef with Asparagus Stir Fry.
Beef with Asparagus Stir Fry
½. lb sliced tenderloin or skirt steak
3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce
2-3 tablespoons oil
1-2 cloves garlic, chopped
!/2 lb. asparagus, sliced
2-3 mushrooms, sliced
1 red chili or sweet pepper, sliced
Place beef in a mixing bowl, add 1 tablespoon of Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Mix well. Let it marinate for 10 minutes.
Add the remaining oil in a wok over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, add steak. Let it sear if the steak is cut thick. Then add garlic, asparagus, mushrooms and pepper. Stir fry until steak appears cooked. Finally add the remaining Stir Fry Sauce. Stir fry for a few more seconds.
Serve over rice