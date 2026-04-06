Expand / Collapse search

RECIPE: Beef with Asparagus Stir Fry

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  April 6, 2026 11:48am CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares a recipe for Beef with Asparagus Stir Fry.

Beef with Asparagus Stir Fry
½. lb sliced tenderloin or skirt steak 
3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce
2-3 tablespoons oil
1-2 cloves garlic, chopped
!/2 lb. asparagus, sliced
2-3 mushrooms, sliced
1 red chili or sweet pepper, sliced

Place beef in a mixing bowl, add 1 tablespoon of Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Mix well. Let it marinate for 10 minutes.
Add the remaining oil in a wok over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, add steak. Let it sear if the steak is cut thick. Then add garlic, asparagus, mushrooms and pepper. Stir fry until steak appears cooked. Finally add the remaining Stir Fry Sauce. Stir fry for a few more seconds.
Serve over rice
 

RECIPE: Beef with Asparagus Stir Fry

RECIPE: Beef with Asparagus Stir Fry

Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares a recipe for Beef with Asparagus Stir Fry.

Real MilwaukeeFood