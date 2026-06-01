RECIPE: Basil chicken stir fry
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares a recipe for basil chicken stir fry.
Basil Chicken Stir Fry
1 boneless skinless chicken breast
2-3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce
2 tablespoons oil
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
¼ cup diced red onion
1-2 red chilies or sweet pepper, sliced
Handful basil leaves
Slice chicken into thin slices or small pieces. Add 1 tablespoon stir fry sauce and 1 teaspoon oil. Mix well.
Heat the remaining oil in a wok or skillet, add chopped garlic and red onion. Stir for about 2 seconds, then add chicken. Stir fry until chicken appears cooked, then add Stir Fry Sauce. Stir for 30 seconds, add red chilies and basil. Stir until basil leaves become limp. Serve over rice.