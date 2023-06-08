Multiple injuries have been reported after a ramp collapsed at Stahlman Park in Surfside on Thursday.

According to the Surfside Fire Department, at least five teenagers were life-flighted to Memorial Hermann in Houston, about six teens were taken to local hospitals via ambulance, and approximately 10 more were taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

"The tone [on the scanner] came over as casualties and a deck collapse," said Assistant Chief Justin Mills from the Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department. "It was hectic. There was a lot going on."

Their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Brazoria County authorities.

Officials say the incident involved the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp visiting from Cypress, Tomball, and Spring Branch. All the teen ages range from 14 to 18.

"With 21 people being triaged in the plank that I saw that fell, one would be led to believe there were a lot of people on that section [of the boardwalk]," said Chief Foreman.

"We’re going to have engineers go out there, look at the scene, and try to figure out what occurred," said Oyster Creek Police Chief Richard Foreman. "Those will have to come from the incident command people."

A section of an elevated wooden walkway fell several feet, and law enforcement could be seen examining the area.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation and an update will be provided as the investigation progresses, authorities say.

Bayou City Fellowship released this statement on their Facebook in part:

"Please pray for our Students and all affected by the collapse of a deck while attending Dwell in Surfside Beach. Five were life-flighted to Memorial Hermann in Galveston. Nine were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Lake Jackson, and five were driven to St. Luke’s for precautionary measures.

While this is a traumatic event, we are blessed to report that none of the injuries are life-threatening. We are thankful for the outpour of concern from our community and ask that the city and surrounding areas keep all that are affected physically and emotionally in prayer."