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The Brief The Racine Zoo announced that Robin, its 47-year-old white-handed gibbon, has died. Robin exceeded the average life of a wild white-handed gibbon by nearly 20 years. Had lived at the Racine Zoo since 1986, the zoo's longest-term resident.



The Racine Zoo has announced that its longest-term resident, Robin, the 47-year-old white-handed gibbon has sadly died after suffering some complications following a surgery to remove a large mass from her abdomen.

Racine Zoo's gibbon dies

The backstory:

Robin arrived at the Racine Zoo in 1986 alongside her father, Yule, who had died in 2024 at the age of 58. Popular amongst guests at the zoo, you could hear Robin and Yule's vocalizations as they carried across the air. Robin in particular loved to "sing," according to the zoo, and would showcase the unique vocalizations of gibbons throughout the day.

Recently, x-rays showed that Robin had a large mass in her abdomen. The Racine Zoo's animal care and veterinarian team decided the best way to extend Robin's life was to surgically remove the mass. Following a successful surgery on Sept. 22, 2026, Robin began to suffer complications during her recovery, which was the cause of her death.

Big picture view:

Robin's species, the white-handed gibbon, is endangered and faces numerous threats across its home in the rainforests of south-east Asia. Threats to the species include the illegal pet trade, hunting, and habitat loss. The species is a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan that works to maintain the populations of numerous endangered species in zoos.