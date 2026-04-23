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Post-winter glow up; Foods that boost energy & mood

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  April 23, 2026 11:51am CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Meghan Daw Sedivy shares 3 foods that'll leave you glowing from the inside out!

Dark Chocolate Strawberry Avocado Mousse
Ingredients:
2 ripe avocados, cut in half and pit removed
¼ cup cocoa powder
¼ cup maple syrup
¼ cup almond milk
1 tsp vanilla
Pinch of salt
8 strawberries

Instructions:
1. In a food processor, combine avocado, cocoa powder, maple syrup, almond milk, vanilla and salt. Blend until smooth and creamy.
2. Place into bowls and let set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes for a thicker consistency
3. Remove from the refrigerator and top with slices of fresh strawberries and enjoy.

Post-winter glow up; Foods that boost energy & mood

Post-winter glow up; Foods that boost energy & mood

Meghan Daw Sedivy shares 3 foods that'll leave you glowing from the inside out!

Real MilwaukeeFood