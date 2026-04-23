Post-winter glow up; Foods that boost energy & mood
MILWAUKEE - Meghan Daw Sedivy shares 3 foods that'll leave you glowing from the inside out!
Dark Chocolate Strawberry Avocado Mousse
Ingredients:
2 ripe avocados, cut in half and pit removed
¼ cup cocoa powder
¼ cup maple syrup
¼ cup almond milk
1 tsp vanilla
Pinch of salt
8 strawberries
Instructions:
1. In a food processor, combine avocado, cocoa powder, maple syrup, almond milk, vanilla and salt. Blend until smooth and creamy.
2. Place into bowls and let set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes for a thicker consistency
3. Remove from the refrigerator and top with slices of fresh strawberries and enjoy.