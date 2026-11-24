The Brief A judge ruled the city of Port Washington broke state open record laws in a case centering on communication over a massive data center. The judge awarded $100 in damages, $1,000 in punitive damages and attorney's fees to Lynde Uihlein. She requested records in August 2025, and the city didn't respond with some documents until after being sued nearly four months later.



A judge ruled the city of Port Washington broke Wisconsin open record laws when dealing with a request for documents about a massive data center.

Public records help residents hold elected leaders accountable, shed light on decision-making and reveal what is happening behind the scenes.

Port Washington data center

The backstory:

This case centers on the under-construction data center in Port Washington. Vantage, Oracle and Open AI are teaming up on the projected $15 billion project.

Before the city approved a final agreement in August 2025, Lynde Uihlein requested city records about the data center, including communications and draft agreements.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Lack of communication

What To Know:

Court records reveal the city didn’t respond to her for nearly four months, responding after she sued. Then, the records show the city turned over emails, but didn't include email attachments until months later. The court records also say the city waited months to turn over text messages on city officials’ personal cell phones.

This week, an Ozaukee County judge ruled against the city, finding the city broke the state’s open records laws.

"In many ways…it seemed like there was a greater effort to withhold information than there was to actually respond to the open records request as it was presented," said Judge Adam Gerol.

Before his ruling, both sides presented their oral arguments.

"These are facts the public was entitled to know before the community was forever changed by the data center project," stated Christa Westerberg, an attorney for Uihlein.

"The government isn’t something that authorities do when it is convenient for them," she also stated, according to a transcript. "It’s not something that can get pushed aside when an authority prioritizes something else."

The city’s attorneys noted the city’s initial response was not timely, but said this request was one of an increase in requests centered on the data center.

"This request was a sweeping, litigation-style request that ultimately required the city to produce a total of over 5,400 pages of materials that consist of e-mails, text messages, and additional documents…" stated Mark Schmidt, an attorney representing the city.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Schmidt said searching, identifying and producing the records was a "substantial cost" to the city, but the city did not charge Uihlein.

The judge called the city’s efforts on the open record request "entirely insufficient."

"The evidence is overwhelming that the city was actively doing everything it could to further the project while the time that it was investing in fulfilling its public obligations to information was far less substantial."

Judge's orders

What's next:

The judge ordered four things:

The city is to do a thorough search, including the clerks’ records, and turn over any that should have been turned over already. The judge awarded $100 in damages, as required by state law. The judge awarded $1,000 in punitive damages. The city will pay Uihlein’s attorney’s fees, which will be discussed at a hearing in January 2027.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.