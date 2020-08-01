Police investigate homicide near 11th and Center, 1 woman dead, suspect in custody

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 1, 2020, just before 5 a.m., near N. 11th Lane and Center Street.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, walked into the District 2 police station to report the death of the victim.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman from Milwaukee was located deceased in a dumpster with signs of trauma.

The suspect is now in police custody.

The circumstances leading up to the victim’s death are under investigation.

Criminal Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, August 3, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.