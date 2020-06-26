Police ask for help finding long-term missing 17-year-old last seen on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE -- Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old last seen over 18 months ago.





Alexis Perez





Alexis N. Perez was last seen near S. 6th Street and W. Orchard Street on January 15, 2019, according to police.



Perez is described as a female, 4’11”, 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Perez is Hispanic, however, a missing person poster lists her as biracial – white and Hispanic.



She may be in the area of S. 17th and Lincoln Avenue. She is also known to visit Racine.



If anyone has any information about Perez’s whereabouts please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.



