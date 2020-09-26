Police: 2 seriously injured in crash near 53rd and Capitol

Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash near N. 53rd Street and W. Capitol Drive where occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, and a 63-year-old male passenger were both seriously injured.

Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are listed in stable condition.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for suspicion of OWI against the driver.