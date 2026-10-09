Expand / Collapse search

Plymouth fire: Home, three vehicles damaged, no injuries reported

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published October 9, 2026 7:21 AM CDT
Published October 9, 2026 7:21 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A fire damaged a Plymouth home and three vehicles on Songbird Court early Thursday, Oct. 8.
    • Heat from the fire also damaged a neighboring home.
    • No injuries were reported.

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Fire crews responded to a blaze that damaged a home and three vehicles on Songbird Court in Plymouth around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8. 

House fire

The Details:

When firefighters arrived, they found a residential structure fire that also involved three vehicles.

Neighbors woke the residents, who escaped safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Heat from the fire also damaged a neighboring home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and a damage estimate is not yet available.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Plymouth Fire Department. 

NewsPlymouth