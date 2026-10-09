Plymouth fire: Home, three vehicles damaged, no injuries reported
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PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Fire crews responded to a blaze that damaged a home and three vehicles on Songbird Court in Plymouth around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.
House fire
The Details:
When firefighters arrived, they found a residential structure fire that also involved three vehicles.
Neighbors woke the residents, who escaped safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
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Heat from the fire also damaged a neighboring home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and a damage estimate is not yet available.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Plymouth Fire Department.