Plane crashes in East Troy cornfield; 4 on board, 3 taken to hospital

The Brief A plane crashed Sunday in East Troy near Carvers School Road. Three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation, and one was treated and released on-site. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now leading the investigation into the crash.



A small plane carrying four occupants went down near Carvers School Road in East Troy on Sunday, Sept. 27, according to a press release by the Town of East Troy Police Department and East Troy Fire Rescue.

Plane crashes in East Troy

What we know:

All four occupants survived the plane crash. Three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation, and one was treated and released on-site.

Plane crashes in East Troy cornfield

Several first responders came to assist at the scene. The Town of East Troy Police Department, East Troy Fire Rescue, the Walworth County Sheriff's Department and the Village of East Troy Police Department all responded. The Walworth County Communications Center helped coordinate everything, and Sky Dive Milwaukee also pitched in during the response.

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Plane crashes in East Troy cornfield

Plane crash investigation

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what caused the plane to go down, the condition of the three people taken for medical evaluation, or any other details about the aircraft involved. More information is expected to be released as the review moves forward.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now taking the lead on the investigation and will be working alongside the Town of East Troy Police Department as they dig into what caused the crash.

Skydive Milwaukee statement

What they're saying:

"We are aware of the plane crash that occurred just south of our facility yesterday. We want to confirm that the plane involved was not associated with Skydive Milwaukee.



A few members of our skydiving community who are trained EMTs were already airborne in our jump plane and jumped out to assist at the scene, which was difficult to access from the road. We're grateful they were able to help when they were needed.



We don't have any additional information to share at this time. Any questions regarding the incident should be directed to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office."