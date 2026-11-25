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The Brief The Packers are in California to face the LA Rams for the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. Micah Parson has been activated and is expected to play for the first time since December 2025. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.



The Packers are in California to face the Los Angeles Rams in a Thanksgiving Eve showdown.

The game will mark a turning point for the players and their teams, which are both 6-4 and sitting on the outer edge of the NFC playoff bracket.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. central time.

Micah Parsons set to return

What To Know:

Earlier in the week, Micah Parsons was cleared to play and is expected to make his debut during tonight's game. And it's clear he's mentally ready to lead their late-season charge.

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"I’m just so focused," Parsons said. "I’m so locked in on what’s ahead of me, and I understand what this game Wednesday means to the organization...and what it means for playoffs. And if I can be out there, I want to be out there, and I’m excited for any time. We've only got seven games left, and I want to capitalize on those if I can."

Parsons is expected to be on a snap count for the game.

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Who's out

What To Know:

Josh Jacobs is missing his second straight game Wednesday night after undergoing surgery on a broken finger. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has played in only three of the Packers' 11 games, missing the first six on the commissioner's exempt list for a domestic violence incident.

Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd have been the Packers' primary ball-carriers during Jacobs' absences, but Green Bay (6-4) has the NFL's worst rushing offense with just 67.0 yards per game.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin is missing his fifth straight game with a shin injury, while center Sean Rhyan is back after missing nearly all of the past four games with an injured ankle. Guard Kevin Zeitler also returned from a triceps injury.

Packers struggles

The backstory:

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a 30-10 loss to Minnesota in which Jordan Love was sacked eight times, the most allowed by this team since 2015.

But the Packers had won five of six before that loss, and they understand the meager margin for error in the NFC North.

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"We’re definitely feeling the urgency," Green Bay receiver Christian Watson said. "Just got to do our job and let everything else handle itself, but the urgency’s definitely there. We know what’s at stake. We know the opportunity we have in front of us. We’ve just got to take care of it."

Historical stats

By the numbers:

The Packers have won 10 of their past 11 meetings with the Rams, including each of the past five. Sean McVay is 0-5 against Matt LaFleur, his offensive coordinator in 2017.

Despite their modest record, the Rams have out gained their opponents by an NFL-high 1,009 yards this season. That's the largest yardage differential for any team in Week 10 over the past three seasons.

The Rams haven't allowed a first-quarter touchdown in 11 consecutive games going back to last season, the longest active streak in the league.

The Packers are playing on a Wednesday in the regular season for only the second time, the first since 1938 against the Chicago Cardinals. The Rams are playing their third Wednesday game and the first since 1948.

Green Bay has 20 takeaways, its highest total through the first 10 games of a season since 2014. The Rams have a minus-3 turnover differential with just nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

Watson and Matthew Golden are the first Packers duo to have 50-plus catches for 850-plus yards apiece in the first 10 games of a season. They’re the first set of teammates to do it since Miami’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in 2022.

Packers' Xavier McKinney has an NFL-leading six interceptions.