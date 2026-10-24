Packers-Lions game: How to watch NFC North clash on FOX6

The Brief The Packers will head to Detroit to face the Lions on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX6. Green Bay leads the regular-season series over Detroit, 106-78-7. Matt LaFleur is 4-6 when facing the Dan Campbell-led Lions.



The Green Bay Packers are set to face the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday in a must-see catchup you'll be able to watch on FOX6.

Packers on FOX6

How to Watch:

FOX6 will carry the game in the Milwaukee market on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers watching from within FOX6's designated market area.

Packers-Lions history

The backstory:

The Packers currently lead the regular-season series against the Lions, 106-78-7. Green Bay has won two of the last three games and six of the last 11 games played in Detroit. The Packers have scored 28 or more points in each of the last three contests at Ford Field.

Jordan Love (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

This year will mark the 95th consecutive season that the Packers and Lions have played one another, the two franchises have met twice every season since 1932.

By the numbers:

Coach Matt LaFleur is 8-6 all time when facing the Lions, but only 4-6 since Dan Campbell took over as head coach for Detroit.

Jordan Love has started six games against the Lions throwing for 1,415 yards, 11 touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 101.6. Most of these stats have come on the road at Ford Field in Detroit, throwing for 708 yards, eight touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 123.4.

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