OpenAI, News Corp. sign multi-year content deal

ChatGPT creator OpenAI has inked a multi-year deal with News Corp. to utilize the global media firm's content in its generative artificial intelligence products.

The agreement allows Microsoft-backed OpenAI to display mastheads from major News Corp. publications in response to user questions, and to use current and archived content from several outlets in order to enhance its AI tools.

Under the partnership, OpenAI will be able to use content from several News Corp. outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch and the New York Post in the U.S.; The Times and The Sun and others out of the U.K.; as well as multiple Australian publications like The Herald Sun and The Courier Mail.

News Corp. will also share journalistic expertise with OpenAI as part of the deal, to assist in ensuring the highest journalism standards across the AI startup's products.

"Our partnership with News Corp is a proud moment for journalism and technology," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement. "We greatly value News Corp’s history as a leader in reporting breaking news around the world, and are excited to enhance our users’ access to its high quality reporting. Together, we are setting the foundation for a future where AI deeply respects, enhances, and upholds the standards of world-class journalism."

"We are delighted to have found principled partners in Sam Altman and his trusty, talented team who understand the commercial and social significance of journalists and journalism," News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson said of the partnership. "This landmark accord is not an end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship in which we are jointly committed to creating and delivering insight and integrity instantaneously."

News Corp. was launched by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who also founded FOX Corp, the parent company of FOX News and FOX Business . Murdoch currently serves as Chairman Emeritus at both companies, and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, is the sole chairman for both firms.

